Mental health during a global pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With an increase in social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, another pandemic has been gaining awareness: mental health.

Olmsted County's Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach (DECO) Team was founded just over a year ago to build a vibrant, inclusive, and opportunity-rich environment for everyone in Olmsted County.

Sidney Frye assumed the role of DECO program manager last week and is eager to address mental health and ensure that resources in the community are accessible to all.

"When I was referencing some of the inequities we see within our criminal justice system," said Frye. "Those communities that are often most negatively impacted may not have access to those resources that maybe other communities do."

The Rochester community offers many resources to assist with mental health. Minnesota just released a new website called "Help Me connect" to help young families connect to local services that support healthy child development and family well-being. Some of these services include developmental and behavior concerns, mental health, and legal services.

"Coming out of the pandemic, and though we're not completely out of it, that had an adverse impact on a lot of people's mental health," said Frye. "Just social isolation in itself can be a contributing factor - especially for individuals who have already had experiences and challenges with their own mental health that exasperates those challenges to a whole nother level."

Frye said we have to do a better job at letting people know it's okay not to be okay.

"I would just generally say to encourage folks to reach out and to folks even within their own social support networks," said Frye. "Because there are resources accessible. And I think that's a part of some of what DECO does, as far as the community outreach aspect of it, letting people know and connecting them to those resources in our community."