Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mental health "drop-in center" opens in Hampton

Since reopening the center, Hampton's CICS Center has had a great response in the community

Posted: Mar. 30, 2019 1:22 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

HAMPTON, Iowa - 1 in 5 adults in the US. experience a mental illness in a given year, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness. As Iowa lawmakers work to expand mental health services, one community is doing it's part.

CICS and Franklin County Community Services recently reopened a drop-in center for those with mental health issues in Hampton.

The mission is to provide a meeting spot of sorts for those who may feel isolated or have an illness, providing socialization opportunities, education and self-help.

Morgan Bell and Russell Wood with CICS says it's a preventative type of service.

"Maybe you don't feel the need to go all the way to therapy, but you don't want to be isolated and you know that you need more help than others," Bell said.

"And it doesn't cost you anything. It's open to anybody that wants to come in," Wood said.

Between the time when the prior center closed at the end of last year and the new center opening, it was missed by many in the community.

"Just in the two weeks we've been open, I've extended my hours more beacuse I get a call that someone says, 'hey, are you there? Because I'd like to come in, I need to come in.' When they come in, they're struggling, and they leave smiling. And that is an amazing thing to feel," Bell added.

The center is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 1-4 p.m. and Tuesday mornings from 8 until Noon, and has many activities scheduled for April. For more information, contact Morgan Bell at 641-373-3853, or by email at mbell@co.franklin.ia.us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Little boy lives the courtside dream

Image

BULLS ADVANCE TO SEMIS

Image

Staying safe on your bicycle this spring

Image

CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

Image

Final Four court takes shape at U.S. Bank Stadium

Image

Learning How Maple Syrup is Made

Image

CICS Center Opens

Image

Fishing Good for Business

Image

Tracking Winds Picking Up From the North

Image

Coffee shop teams up with church

Community Events