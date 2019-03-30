HAMPTON, Iowa - 1 in 5 adults in the US. experience a mental illness in a given year, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness. As Iowa lawmakers work to expand mental health services, one community is doing it's part.

CICS and Franklin County Community Services recently reopened a drop-in center for those with mental health issues in Hampton.

The mission is to provide a meeting spot of sorts for those who may feel isolated or have an illness, providing socialization opportunities, education and self-help.

Morgan Bell and Russell Wood with CICS says it's a preventative type of service.

"Maybe you don't feel the need to go all the way to therapy, but you don't want to be isolated and you know that you need more help than others," Bell said.

"And it doesn't cost you anything. It's open to anybody that wants to come in," Wood said.

Between the time when the prior center closed at the end of last year and the new center opening, it was missed by many in the community.

"Just in the two weeks we've been open, I've extended my hours more beacuse I get a call that someone says, 'hey, are you there? Because I'd like to come in, I need to come in.' When they come in, they're struggling, and they leave smiling. And that is an amazing thing to feel," Bell added.

The center is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 1-4 p.m. and Tuesday mornings from 8 until Noon, and has many activities scheduled for April. For more information, contact Morgan Bell at 641-373-3853, or by email at mbell@co.franklin.ia.us.