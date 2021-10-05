Mental health among Med-City residents lower than previous years

Mental health among Med-City and greater Olmsted County residents is lower than in previous years, according to Olmsted County Public Health's Meaghan Sherden.

The information was revealed at the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners' bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Sherden said 28% of adults are feeling mentally worse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A WHO Wellbeing Index also showed decreased levels of cheerfulness, calm and relaxed, active, fresh and rested and interest in life according to Sherden.

Also discussed at the meeting was the current level of firearm permits in Olmsted County.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgersen said firearm permits have already surpassed 2020 levels.

"So permits in 2021 have continued at a record pace. We have already processed a record number of permits as of September," Torgersen said.

There were 1,630 firearm permits issued in 2020 and 1,977 in 2021.