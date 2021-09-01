Mental evaluation ordered for confessed Rochester killer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man who pleaded guilty to three counts of murder.

Renard Lydell Carter, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder for the September 13, 2020, killing of Keona Foote, her unborn child, and her two-year-old daughter Miyona Miller. Carter later filed a motion seeking to withdraw his guilty pleas, saying he had been coerced into making them.

A judge has now found probable cause to determine if Carter is competent to proceed to sentencing. A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered.

Carter was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday but that was canceled and his next court hearing is set for October 28.