Mental Health Awareness Month: Coping with depression and anxiety

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 1 in every 5 adults experience some sort of mental illness. That's according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known as NAMI.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so mental health professionals from several different local organizations, including Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County, Family Service Rochester, and NAMI Southeast Minnesota, have been hosting weekly webinars on a variety of mental health topics. This week's topic is Depression and Anxiety.

There are steps we can all take to improve our wellness, like exercising, eating healthy, and getting enough sleep.

"Knowing when you need a break and taking it. We're not always good at putting ourselves first and knowing that hey, it's okay to do that," said Anita Otterness of NAMI Southeast Minnesota.

While taking those steps are important for all of us to do, especially during the pandemic, it's also important to recognize when you need to seek professional help. Some of the warning signs include having suicidal thoughts, not enjoying tivities you once enjoyed, changes in sleep or eating patterns, and not being able to connect with people. If you are struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Click here for a list of resources: https://namisemn.org/resources/