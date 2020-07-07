Men sentenced for dragging a state trooper along I-90

BLUE EARTH, Minn. – Two Milwaukee men arrested in Albert Lea after they dragged a state trooper along Interstate 90 are going to prison.

Montrell Smith, 30, and Anthony Hector Enriquez, 30, pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault and 5th degree drug charges for the incident on December 20, 2018. Authorities say the two were pulled over in Faribault County on suspicion of transporting drugs and while a state trooper was partly inside their vehicle, Smith and Enriquez drove off and punched the trooper to force him out.

Court documents state the trooper, Doug Rauenhorst, was dragged along I-90 before being forced out of Smith and Enriquez’ vehicle and suffered substantial injuries. Smith and Enriquez were also accused of throwing bricks of marijuana out of their vehicle while being chased by law enforcement.

After that incident, the two men were found and arrested at Sportman’s Tavern in Albert Lea.

Smith was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison, with credit for 13 days already served. Enriquez has been given seven years and two months, with credit for 14 days already served.