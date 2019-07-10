Clear
Traffic stop results in felony drug charges against men from Austin and Albert Lea

Kevin Haymore (left) and Riley Forcelle (right)

Cocaine, heroin and pills were recovered during a traffic stop.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 11:22 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An Albert Lea man and an Austin man are facing multiple felony drug charges after an early-morning traffic stop.

Authorities said a 2005 Pontiac G6 was stopped at 1:37 a.m. at S. Broadway Ave. and 12th St.

An officer found three people inside and noticed an open can of beer and liquor. Officers then located 2.83 grams of cocaine, 5.6 grams of heroin, 10 oxycodone pills and .46 grams hashish.

Kevin Haymore, 53, of Albert Lea is facing charges of second-, third- and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Riley Forcelle, 21, of Austin, is facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, failure to signal turn and open bottle.

