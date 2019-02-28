Clear
Men convicted in Charles City beating and burglary

Isaac Brown (left) and Eric Sanders Isaac Brown (left) and Eric Sanders

Police say victim was attacked with a space heater and a beer bottle.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- Two men have been convicted of a February 2018 assault that involved a beer bottle and a space heater.

A jury returned guilty verdicts Thursday against Isaac Charles Brown, 30 of Charles City, and Eric D’Andre Sanders, 27 of Charles City. Police say they, along with Dontrale Gaston of Charles City, attacked someone at a home in the 400 block of Richings Street on February 17, 2018.

The trial of Brown and Sanders started February 19 and, after dealing with winter weather interruptions, it took the jury less than a day to find Brown guilty of 1st degree burglary and willful injury resulting in serious injury and Sanders guilty of 2nd degree burglary and assault causing bodily injury.

Online court records do not list a sentencing date for Brown or Sanders.

Gaston previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and received three years of probation.

