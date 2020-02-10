Men arrested in Albert Lea plead guilty to assaulting a state trooper

BLUE EARTH, Minn. – Two Milwaukee men arrested in Albert Lea after dragging a state trooper along I-90 are pleading guilty.

Anthony Hector Enriquez, 29, and Montrell Smith, 30, were arrested on December 20, 2018, after they were found at Sportman’s Tavern. Authorities say they were pulled over earlier that day in Faribault County on suspicion of transporting drugs. As State Trooper Doug Rauenhorst was partly inside their vehicle, Enriquez and Smith were accused of driving away and punching Rauenhorst to force him out.

Court documents say Rauenhorst was dragged along I-90 before falling out of the vehicle. Authorities say he was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for “substantial” injuries.

Authorities say Enriquez and Smith threw bricks of marijuana out of their vehicle while they were being chase.

Enriquez is pleading guilty to 1st degree assault and 5th degree drug sales. His sentencing is set for April 28 in Faribault County. Smith has pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault and 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is scheduled for March 24 in Faribault County.

For previous coverage of this story, click here.