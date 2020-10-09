Memorial to Mason City councilman installed at public library

MASON CITY, Iowa – The memory of a former City Council member will be a permanent presence at the Mason City Public Library.

A memorial statue of the late Alex Kuhn was installed October 2 near the library’s entrance. The three-figure sculpture, entitled “Today’s Readers Are Tomorrow’s Leaders,” by Bobbie Carlyle of Loveland, Colorado, is crafted of bronze and depicts Alex on a bench reading to his two young sons, Rylan and Collan. One of the boys is perched on a basketball in a nod to another of Alex’s loves.

Alex Kuhn was elected to the Mason City council in 2011 and re-elected in 2015 while also serving as a “Rotary Reader” and spent time each Friday reading to Jefferson Elementary students in their classrooms. Organizers say the statue was commissioned by Mark and Denise Kuhn of Charles City in honor of their son and 429 individuals and businesses from Mason City and throughout Iowa donated $50,315 to the project. Guests at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club donated $15,860 with the goal of continuing Alex’s work to foster a love of reading with children.

The Kuhn Memorial sculpture will be featured in the River City Sculptures on Parade brochure and website and is a permanent addition to the program.

Alex Kuhn died July 15, 2016, at the age of 34.