Memorial Day marks start of '100 Most Traveled Days on Minnesota Roads'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Pandemic or not, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. The summer months are known to be the deadliest on Minnesota roads, because more drivers are usually out and about.

This year is expected to be different with more people staying at home due to the pandemic.

Fewer travelers doesn't necessarily mean there will be fewer tragedies on local roads. The choices made behind the wheel are key - with speed, distractions, not buckling seat belts, and drunk driving being the top factor in road fatalities according to Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Phillip Bratcher, of Chatfield, drives on Highway 52 often. He believes in the importance of staying vigilant behind the wheel.

"There's probably going to be a lot of motorcycles on the road, watch out for them," Bratcher said, "and just be patient."

There will be extra enforcement happening throughout the summer in Minnesota.

Distracted Driving: June 1-14

Speeding: June 22-July 19

Hands-Free Cell Phone: Aug. 1-8

Impaired Driving: Aug. 14-Sept. 7