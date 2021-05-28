Clear

Memorial Day events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa

Here is a list of events taking place.

Posted: May 28, 2021 7:42 AM
Updated: May 28, 2021 7:43 AM

All events on Monday, May 31 unless otherwise noted.

IOWA

Mason City – 9:30 am. Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Activities include Mason City High School Concert band, vocal performance, invocation and benediction, a reading of the Gettysburg Address by the Boy Scouts, a flag salute, the Mayor's proclamation, a reading of General Orders #11, wreath-laying ceremony by several patriotic organizations. Guest speaker Capt. Joan Platz, part of only the second graduating class from the United States Naval Academy that included women.

Clear Lake – 9:30 am assembly at Lake Front. Activities include Clear Lake High School Band, Casting of the Wreath. Clear Lake Cemetery Program. Opening Remarks by Officer of the Day: Steve Merrill, USA (Ret). Placing of roses. Speaker of the Day: Lance Ashland, USAF (Ret). Roll Call of Deceased Veterans of Past Year. Missing Man Table will be set at the VFW Post Home.

Charles City - The Riverside Cemetery Chapel will be open for viewing and help locating graves over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, 10 am to 4 pm. Memorial Day observance at 10:30 am at the Floyd County Courthouse. Murph 2021 Challenge. 5 am to 6 pm. Snap Fitness. The Murph Challenge is the Official annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. The Murph Challenge Fundraiser raised more than $250,000 in order to finalize construction on the LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum/Sea Cadet Training Facility in Long Island, NY.

Forest City - American Legion Post 121 will be holding a brief Memorial Day service on the north side of the Winnebago County Courthouse. 10 am. Color Guard. Firing of rifles and playing of “Taps.” The post will honor veterans and service members by displaying both large and small flags at the Oakland, Madison, and St. James cemeteries.

Klemme - Memorial Day program is 9:30 am at the UCC Church. After the American Legion program, everyone will process to the cemetery for the laying of wreaths.

Manly - Edward Tosel American Legion Post 110 Members and the Central Springs Marching Band form up on the street by Central Park at 8:30. March to the Cemetery for a brief Salute to the Fallen Ceremony at 9 am.

Osage - Memorial Squad omelet breakfast, Sunday from 7 am to 1 pm. American Legion Post #278 of Osage will begin Memorial Day by raising flags from 5:30-6:30 a.m. at the Osage Cemetery. Parade on Monday will start at 10am at the elevator with the ceremony following at 10:30 am at Osage Cemetery. Brandon Parcel, American Legion 4th District Vice Commander, will be the featured speaker.

Swaledale – 11 am services at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Address by Gerald Haugland. Departed recognized with poppies at crosses.

Grafton – 10 am services at Grafton Cemetery. Participating will be the American Legion Honor Guard and the St. Ansgar Middle School Band.

Thornton – 10 am ceremony at Thornton military monument site. Flag raising to half staff and prayer by Rev. Pastor Debra Devine.

Lake Mills - Lake Mills Otto Chose Post #235 will perform their Salute to the Dead at three local cemeteries, ending at Arlington Park. The schedule is: Salem Memorial (Hwy. 69), 9:30 a.m.; Salem Cemetery (N. Lake St.), 10 a.m.; Sunnyside Cemetery (S. Lake St.), 10:30 a.m.; and Arlington Park, (N. Mill), 11 a.m.

Meservey – Memorial Day ceremony Sunday, 1:30 pm at Meservey Cemetery.

New Haven - American Legion Post #278 in Osage will hold Memorial Day services from 8-8:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery.

Rockwell – 9:15 am parade. 9:30 am ceremony at Rockwell Cemetery. Catholic Cemetery service at 10 am. Mount Vernon Cemetery ceremony at 11 am.

Orchard - Orchard American Legion Post No. 641 and Auxiliary at the Stillwater Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., at Howardville Cemetery at 10 a.m. and at the Orchard Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Cresco – 8:30 am parade, starting at Fareway Parking Lot. 9:05 service at Courthouse. 11 am Quilts of Valor presentation at Courthouse. 7 pm Freedom Rock program with ringing the bells, firing of rifles, and playing of “Taps.”

St. Ansgar – Services 8 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 8:15 a.m. at Old Mill Road Bridge, 8:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. at City Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at Toterville Cemetery, and 11 a.m. at Mitchell Cemetery.

Garner – 10:30 am ceremony at Central Park, followed by potluck meal for all veterans and families at the VFW at noon.

Stacyville - American Legion, Hale Penny Fuller Post 569 ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. – Visitation Cemetery, 9:45 a.m. – Riverside Park, 10:15 a.m. – Sacred Heart Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. – St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 11 a.m. – Liberty Cemetery, 11:30 a.m. – Union Cemetery, 12 p.m. – Stacyville Cemetery, 12:15 p.m. – Veterans Memorial, 12:30 p.m. – Legion Hall.

MINNESOTA

Emmons - Emmons American Legion Post #317 will make traditional visits to eight nearby cemeteries on Memorial Day. Assemble at 8:30 a.m. and will leave for the cemeteries at 8:45 a.m. The schedule is: Lime Creek Synod, 9 a.m.; Lime Creek, 9:15 a.m.; Oak Lawn (Emmons), 9:30 a.m.; Silver Lake, 9:50 a.m.; St. James Catholic, 10:15 a.m.; Lunder, 10:30 a.m.; Brush Hill, 10:45 a.m.; and Bear Lake, 11 a.m.

Stewartville - 10 a.m. Parade beginning near the Down Under Bar parking lot and ending at Woodlawn Cemetery. Service (weather permitting) at Woodlawn Cemetery with Mayor King being the featured speaker.

Cannon Falls - Parade starts at 10:30 am in downtown Cannon Falls and ends on Hwy 19 E at the Cannon Falls Community Cemetery. The Memorial Service will begin at 11 am at the Colvill Memorial site.

Geneva - Memorial Day Services at Geneva Cemetery starting at 10 am.

Preston - The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) will hold a virtual Memorial Day program again in 2021. State Veteran Cemetery in Preston will remain open and visitors are welcome to visit on Memorial Day when American flags will be displayed along the entrance street and on all graves.

Chatfield – 10 am. Flag display and ceremony. Chatfield City Park. Pledge of Allegiance. Invocation. Laying of Memorial Wreath. Moment of Prayer. Honor Guard. Taps. Presented by American Legion Post 197, VFW Post 6913 and Auxiliary, and Boy Scout Troop 43.

Canton - Memorial Day program. 10 am. Town Hall.

