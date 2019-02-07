Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Memorabilia either misplaced or stolen following Winter Dance Party

Submitted photos

A piece of movie memorabilia is either misplaced or stolen following a popular musical tradition over the weekend.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 10:24 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 10:25 AM

Photo Gallery 1 Images

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, - A piece of movie memorabilia is either misplaced or stolen following a popular musical tradition over the weekend.
The family of Ritchie Valens is asking for your help in finding three movie posters and photo collages from the movie that honored the young musician's life.
The "La Bamba" items went missing during a family luncheon at the Best Western Motor Lodge in Clear Lake this past Saturday.
Family members say call police if you find them or simply return them to the Surf Ballroom.
Valens, along with Buddy Holly and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson died in a plane crash 60 years ago this month.
Each year people around the world honor them at the Clear Lake Surf Ballroom with the traditional "Winter Dance Party."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Blizzard Conditions Today

Image

Tracking today's Blizzard Warning

Image

Snowshoeing by candlelight

Image

SocialIce returns to Rochester

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Image

Making prescription drugs more affordable

Image

SAW: OLIVIA CHRISTIANSON

Community Events