Memorabilia either misplaced or stolen following Winter Dance Party

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, - A piece of movie memorabilia is either misplaced or stolen following a popular musical tradition over the weekend.

The family of Ritchie Valens is asking for your help in finding three movie posters and photo collages from the movie that honored the young musician's life.

The "La Bamba" items went missing during a family luncheon at the Best Western Motor Lodge in Clear Lake this past Saturday.

Family members say call police if you find them or simply return them to the Surf Ballroom.

Valens, along with Buddy Holly and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson died in a plane crash 60 years ago this month.

Each year people around the world honor them at the Clear Lake Surf Ballroom with the traditional "Winter Dance Party."