Members with Education Minnesota feel that starting in-person class now might be too soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some Rochester Public School students head back to the classroom Wednesday to begin the hybrid-model school year. That includes both in-person and distance learning, but could it be too early?

Members with Education Minnesota feel that it might be too soon and say many school districts are delaying the first day of school. Education Minnesota is the leading advocate for public education in the state. The President, Denise Specht, said back in July, majority of educators in Minnesota were committed to getting back into the classroom quickly after finding out the challenges that comes along with distance learning, as long as it was safe and some districts have figured out how to do that. "What our public schools look like in September will probably not be the way they look in November," said Specht. "It's imperative that policy makers at all levels create spaces for front line educators, school staff and parents to make their voices heard."

Some teachers are now hesitant and don't feel secure with returning full-time. Specht said she doesn't think anyone absolutely loved distance learning. Everyone knows in-person is better, but it's what needs to happen to keep everyone safe. "We ended the school year in distance learning. I appreciate many districts who said, 'well, that's how we ended and that's how we're going to start. And we're going to phase into in-person learning as we're prepared and as our numbers show we can,'" said Specht.

Specht explained some teachers have even switched school districts to help their own health concerns. She feels that adapting to distance learning is something that needs to happen to ensure the safety of everyone. Another concern teachers are now worried about is returning to in-person class next week after Labor Day weekend parties.