Members of Muslim community ask for meeting with Congressman-Elect Jim Hagedorn

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Constituents in Rochester want to meet with their Congressman-elect, Republican Jim Hagedorn, to talk about conerns they have on some of his views.

In a letter, the group CIDI is asking for an in-person meeting with Hagedorn to talk about his stances on Muslim people and the Islam community.

Regina Mustafa is the founder of CIDI and wrote the letter. She says one of the biggest issues is the term “Islamic Terrorism” listed as an issue on Hagedorn’s campaign website.

“Even though the elections are over, I can't just sit back,” she said. “If he has it on his campaign, these lies, these stereotypes of the Muslim community, I can only assume he's going to continue that rhetoric when he represents us in Washington.”

Mustafa started a petition along with the letter that has almost 400 signatures of people in and allies of the Muslim community. She hopes the strength in these numbers will put pressure on Hagedorn to accept her request.

Mustafa and CIDI don’t only want one meeting to express how Hagedorn’s stances offend them and impact their lives, but they want an ongoing dialogue with the representative.

“So that we know we're not ignored. If we have a concern about this or any other issue that we're able to reach him, that is the hope,” she said.

A hope that might not be a reality quite yet. Mustafa said she’s sent the letter and petition to Hagedorn via mail, email, and social media but has not heard back.

But Hagedorn told KIMT he has yet to see any type of letter come through the mail. In a statement, he said in part:

“I will continue to be accessible to First District Residents and listen to all viewpoints while serving congress.”

Hagedorn is currently in the nation’s capital for new member orientation for Congress. He gets sworn in on January 3, 2019.