Members cannot watch certain news outlets in common areas at 125Live

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In an email to KIMT, the Executive Director, Sylwia Bujak says members are allowed to watch the stations on tablets and other personal devices but are no longer airing them in the common areas.

One member says that is not necessarily the answer.

"They shouldn't ban them because politics is a thing of, it's so important that people have a say in what they do," Jerry Schliep, a member of the club, said.

The Executive Director is also making this decision to better foster a welcoming and inclusive environment and that the response from members has been mostly positive.