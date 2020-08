KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its 2020 All-Star Series teams on Wednesday.

Mason City’s Avery Mellman was named to the Large Schools West roster, and Newman Catholic’s Sam Kratz was listed to the Small Schools East team.

The All-Star Series was originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 6 in Cedar Rapids. However, the 2020 series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.