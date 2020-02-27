Clear

Megan Matson, wife of injured police officer, thanks the community for their support

"It's such a small town and he has impacted so many communities,” Megan said. “It's a huge advantage for us to take that and use that across the state and country to show awareness.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 6:06 AM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 6:14 AM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -As  Waseca Officer Arik Matson continues his road to recovery fundraising efforts are taking place across the state. A check for roughly $16,000 was presented to Matson’s wife Megan at the Tiger City Sports in Albert Lea.

407 Designz and Tiger City Sports raised the money through t-shirt sales.

Approximately 1200 shirts were sold.
After the check presentation, Megan said a couple of words. This is the first time Megan has spoken publicly to KIMT.

She says Arik’s story has started a movement highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement.

She also said that every penny donated counts and her family is blown away by the community support. When asked if Aik is aware of the community support this was Megan’s response.

“I actually keep it a secret because I want him to recover and focus on recovering,” Megan said.

She further explained that her daughters love seeing the lights around the community supporting their dad.

“We come home every week and its usually about night time,” Megan said. “So the girls and I will drive around through each town through the back roads and each time they find another light.”

She says he is making be strides every day and credit it to all the prayers.

