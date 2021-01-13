Mega millions jackpot soars to $750 million

How does 750 million dollars sound to you? That's where the Mega Millions lottery jackpot stands. Powerball stands at 550 million.

It's the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

It comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in last night's drawing.

One Rochester local plans to do some good if they cash in.

Steve Gunderson says, “I would donate over half of it to the colleges of my choice. My son goes to the University of Minnesota in Duluth and I went to Concordia so that's what I would do."

The cash pay-out is estimated at 550-point-six million dollars.

The next drawing will be held on Friday. There is a powerball drawing Wednesday night.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record was more than one-point-five billion dollars -- won in South Carolina in October of 2018.

According to Mega Millions, it was the world's largest lotto prize awarded on a single ticket.