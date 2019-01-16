COLFAX, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Lottery officials say someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a central Iowa convenience store won a $1 million prize.
The ticket was purchased at Kum & Go in Colfax. It matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing for the $55 million jackpot but missed the Mega Ball number.
A ticket bought in California also is worth $1 million. No ticket bought matched all six numbers, so the jackpot is expected to climb to $68 million for Friday's drawing.
Prizes of $1 million or more in Iowa must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
Related Content
- Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in central Iowa
- Winning $1.6B Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina
- Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
- Powerball ticket worth $1 million bought in central Iowa
- Winning Iowa Powerball ticket sold in town of 800 people
- Winning Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire
- Mega Millions jackpot at $548,0000,000
- Mega Millions Jackpot reaches $415 million
- Mega Millions numbers for $1B jackpot announced
- Iowa district settles termination lawsuit for nearly $1M
Scroll for more content...