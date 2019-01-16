Clear
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in central Iowa

Iowa Lottery officials say someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a central Iowa convenience store won a $1 million prize.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 10:55 AM

The ticket was purchased at Kum & Go in Colfax. It matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing for the $55 million jackpot but missed the Mega Ball number.

The ticket was purchased at Kum & Go in Colfax. It matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing for the $55 million jackpot but missed the Mega Ball number.

A ticket bought in California also is worth $1 million. No ticket bought matched all six numbers, so the jackpot is expected to climb to $68 million for Friday's drawing.

Prizes of $1 million or more in Iowa must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

