Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions was $625 million and lottery officials say it’s rising to an estimated $750 million.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, is $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.