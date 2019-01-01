Mega Millions Jackpot reaches $415 million

KIMT NEWS 3 – It’s an amount of money that could make the new year a little brighter.

The Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot has grown to $415 million, making it the 8th largest jackpot ever.

This comes after no one won the drawing on Dec. 28.

Gary Welsh bought a ticket and thought why not give it a go.

“That's a lot of money,” Welsh said, “But I just wouldn't blow it. No, I'd go get myself a good financial advisor and a whole bunch of stuff. And yeah, I'd give a lot of it away.”

Welsh doesn’t know if he’ll win, but he’s already made his wish list.

“I'd pay all of our bills off, buy a new truck,” Welsh said. “Then I'd go get myself one of these muscle cars. Biggest engine I can with the four wheel and I would really have fun, like I did when I was younger.”

The drawing is set to take place at 10:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.