Meeting at Floyd County Fairgrounds discusses rebuilding after tornado

The fair board and several organizations met to discuss what they want to see in future fairs and how they will rebuild after the tornado.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - On Memorial Day, an EF-1 tornado touched down on the Floyd County Fairgrounds, destroying and damaging several buildings.

After a little cleanup and some demolition, the fair went on like usual in July.  On Wednesday night, the fair board, FFA, 4-H, and facilitators from the Iowa State University extension office met to discuss what the next steps are for the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

Fair board president Amy Staudt says the first priority is to rebuild what was destroyed, but to do it in a way that will allow for future expansion. 

Insurance will cover some of the damages, but more money will need to be raised in order to make a full recovery.  Staudt also said the rebuilding will continue into next year's fair.

