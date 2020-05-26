Meet the 2019-20 KIMT Scholastic All-Stars

Photo Gallery 89 Images
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|7168
|539
|Ramsey
|2437
|97
|Stearns
|1950
|12
|Nobles
|1469
|2
|Anoka
|1210
|56
|Dakota
|1102
|35
|Olmsted
|562
|10
|Washington
|527
|29
|Kandiyohi
|468
|1
|Rice
|386
|2
|Clay
|373
|24
|Scott
|358
|2
|Wright
|253
|1
|Sherburne
|214
|2
|Todd
|204
|0
|Mower
|189
|1
|Carver
|174
|2
|Benton
|167
|2
|Steele
|141
|0
|Martin
|125
|5
|Blue Earth
|115
|1
|St. Louis
|111
|13
|Freeborn
|93
|0
|Pine
|85
|0
|Winona
|78
|15
|Carlton
|73
|0
|Nicollet
|69
|5
|Cottonwood
|64
|0
|Otter Tail
|60
|0
|Polk
|59
|2
|Watonwan
|56
|0
|Crow Wing
|56
|1
|Goodhue
|55
|2
|Itasca
|53
|7
|Chisago
|48
|1
|Dodge
|44
|0
|Chippewa
|42
|0
|Meeker
|42
|0
|Le Sueur
|41
|1
|Jackson
|39
|0
|Morrison
|38
|0
|Becker
|37
|0
|Murray
|35
|0
|Lyon
|34
|0
|Douglas
|29
|0
|Isanti
|28
|0
|McLeod
|27
|0
|Waseca
|25
|0
|Unassigned
|22
|9
|Rock
|21
|0
|Mille Lacs
|17
|1
|Fillmore
|17
|1
|Swift
|16
|0
|Wabasha
|16
|0
|Brown
|12
|2
|Beltrami
|12
|0
|Faribault
|12
|0
|Sibley
|12
|0
|Wilkin
|11
|3
|Cass
|11
|2
|Kanabec
|11
|1
|Norman
|11
|0
|Pipestone
|10
|0
|Marshall
|9
|0
|Pennington
|9
|0
|Pope
|8
|0
|Aitkin
|6
|0
|Wadena
|6
|0
|Koochiching
|6
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|6
|0
|Renville
|5
|0
|Mahnomen
|5
|1
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Clearwater
|3
|0
|Big Stone
|3
|0
|Traverse
|3
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|3
|0
|Red Lake
|3
|0
|Redwood
|3
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Houston
|2
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
|Hubbard
|1
|0
|Lake
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|3774
|108
|Woodbury
|2624
|24
|Black Hawk
|1682
|39
|Linn
|935
|75
|Marshall
|870
|11
|Dallas
|857
|14
|Johnson
|602
|7
|Muscatine
|545
|39
|Wapello
|514
|4
|Crawford
|486
|2
|Tama
|394
|23
|Scott
|337
|9
|Louisa
|334
|7
|Dubuque
|323
|16
|Jasper
|256
|16
|Buena Vista
|243
|0
|Pottawattamie
|212
|6
|Sioux
|207
|0
|Washington
|180
|8
|Wright
|122
|0
|Allamakee
|118
|4
|Plymouth
|116
|0
|Warren
|111
|0
|Story
|95
|1
|Poweshiek
|88
|8
|Mahaska
|85
|6
|Bremer
|67
|6
|Henry
|61
|1
|Clinton
|60
|1
|Des Moines
|55
|1
|Boone
|55
|0
|Cedar
|46
|1
|Guthrie
|43
|3
|Taylor
|39
|0
|Benton
|37
|1
|Jones
|36
|0
|Clarke
|35
|0
|Iowa
|33
|0
|Monroe
|33
|4
|Osceola
|32
|0
|Buchanan
|32
|0
|Shelby
|31
|0
|Clayton
|30
|3
|Marion
|29
|0
|Webster
|27
|1
|Hamilton
|26
|0
|Fayette
|26
|0
|Monona
|24
|0
|Madison
|24
|1
|Winneshiek
|23
|0
|Lee
|22
|0
|Cerro Gordo
|22
|1
|Davis
|20
|0
|Grundy
|19
|0
|Lyon
|19
|0
|Harrison
|19
|0
|Jefferson
|18
|0
|Floyd
|18
|1
|Mills
|16
|0
|Cherokee
|16
|0
|Butler
|15
|0
|Delaware
|15
|0
|Keokuk
|14
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Sac
|13
|0
|Hardin
|13
|0
|Humboldt
|13
|0
|Ida
|13
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Jackson
|12
|0
|Appanoose
|12
|3
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Audubon
|11
|1
|Cass
|11
|0
|Van Buren
|10
|0
|Clay
|10
|0
|Page
|10
|0
|Winnebago
|10
|0
|Carroll
|9
|0
|Dickinson
|9
|0
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Adair
|8
|0
|Chickasaw
|8
|0
|Emmet
|7
|0
|Union
|7
|0
|Kossuth
|7
|0
|Unassigned
|6
|0
|Lucas
|6
|0
|Montgomery
|6
|0
|Adams
|5
|0
|Ringgold
|4
|0
|Fremont
|4
|0
|Mitchell
|4
|0
|Pocahontas
|4
|0
|Palo Alto
|3
|0
|Worth
|3
|0
|Calhoun
|2
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Decatur
|0
|0