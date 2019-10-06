Clear

Meet our July-September Pat Pageant winner

Meet Coco, the latest winner in our Pet Pageant.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 10:51 AM

With 297 votes, Coco the cat from Clear Lake is our latest winner of the July through September 2019 Pet Pageant.

She will receive a Pet Package courtesy of Huber Supply in Mason City!

A new October thru December Pageant is set to begin soon! Get to KIMT.com, Click “ON KIMT” and login to the contest page.
Good Luck!”

Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
