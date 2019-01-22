Meet one of Minnesota’s youngest people in office

KASSON, Minn. – Kasson-Mantorville School Board has some fresh faces, but on one of them is actually pretty familiar.

Zachary Peterson is one of the new school boar members, and at 21-years-old, graduated from the district high school just a few years ago in 2015.

He is one of the youngest people to run and win office in the 2018 elections.

Peterson said being younger and still being in touch with teachers can help bridge a gap between school staff and school board.

“I think you need relationships. Whether it's in business, school, or politics,” he said.

About a month into the job, Peterson said so far, it’s been a lot of learning. He’s had school tours, orientation-type meetings, and is learning the process of how things get done.

His first regular school board meeting will be on Monday, January 28, where he has one goal in mind.

“Students come first. So, the things we do are for the students. So, we need to make sure that the teachers, staff, school board, I'm pretty sure we're all in agreeance that everything we do needs to be for the students,” Peterson said.