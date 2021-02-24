Meet Paul Weidner, the Honkers' new Field Manager

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Warmer temperatures are a sure sign that baseball season is just around the corner. There will be a new, but familiar face, in the Rochester Honkers’ clubhouse this season as Randolph, Minn. native, Paul Weidner, has been named the team’s Field Manager for 2021.

“I’m familiar with the organization quite a bit so when the opportunity became open, I jumped at that without hesitation because of what it means to be from southern Minnesota and connected to the community of Rochester already.

The 27-year-old played college baseball at Bethel University in Saint Paul where he later served on the coaching staff for three years. He is now a volunteer assistant coach at Creighton. He hopes to establish a winning culture and a team that is well known for its community involvement in order to create an exciting brand of baseball.

“We’re going to take the personnel and make the style of play what it needs to be to win,” Weidner said. “I don’t want to win a lot of 13-12 games. That means there’s a lot of free bases and our pitching didn’t really do what they needed to do.”

With some spring seasons already canceled and fewer innings to be played in some cases during the normal collegiate season, Weidner thinks players are hungry to get on the field and put on a great show.

“We want to bring in guys that did play a lot in the spring because that means they’re the top-end type player. But, with that being said, there’s going to be less games, there’s going to be shutdowns, I’m sure we’re not done with the cancellations of things in the spring.”

The new skipper says his job is about more than just wins and losses. He wants his players to be great role models in the community.

“If at the end of the summer I feel this organization mattered to the community for the summer in a big way, that will be a huge determination of whether or not I feel like the summer was a success,” he said.

General Manager Jeremy Aagard says the team plans to be more involved in the community more this summer than ever. The Rochester Honkers open the season on May 31 at Eau Claire. The home opener is slated for June 1 at Mayo Field.