Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Meet KIMT's 2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars

The students were honored this week for achievements in the classroom.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 10:47 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 11:24 AM

Photo Gallery 41 Images

The students were honored this week for achievements in the classroom. 

Thumb through our gallery to see each school's winners. 

KIMT's Golden Apple Teacher of the Year award went to Forest City's Justin Uhlenhopp. He was presented with his award during the Scholastic All-Stars luncheon.

You can find our 2017-18 Scholastic All-Star winners here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester tree ordinance

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Risks

Image

Thursday 10 PM State Track highlights

Image

Thursday 6 PM State Track highlights

Image

28 room expansion now complete at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Innovationology

Image

Lawsuit over water quality

Image

Zumbro River bridge construction getting underway

Image

Iowa Joins Lawsuit Against Big Pharma

Image

Teacher Team Awarded Grant

Community Events