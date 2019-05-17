Meet KIMT's 2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars

Photo Gallery 41 Images
The students were honored this week for achievements in the classroom.
Thumb through our gallery to see each school's winners.
KIMT's Golden Apple Teacher of the Year award went to Forest City's Justin Uhlenhopp. He was presented with his award during the Scholastic All-Stars luncheon.
