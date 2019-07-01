Meet Izzy, our Pet Pageant winner from April-June

“The winner of the KIMT Pet Pageant from April thru June is… IZZY of Clear Lake!
Izzy was able to get the most votes this round and will get a great prize package courtesy of our sponsor Huber Supply as well as make an “in-kind” donation to the Humane Society of North Iowa.
You can enter your pet and start getting votes for the July thru September Pageant soon.
