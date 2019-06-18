Clear
Medical foundation fundraising hits a major milestone

Endowment will support critical care treatment in Floyd County.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Medical Center Foundation now has over $100,000 in its endowment fund.

It reached that number thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa on Monday. Fundraising for the endowment began in 2017 to support critical care treatment in Floyd County.

“We are incredibly excited to reach this milestone that will help ensure high-quality healthcare is accessible to the residents of Floyd County and surrounding communities today and for future generations,” says Rod Nordeng, Floyd County Medical Center Administrator. “The generosity of the communities and residents we serve and our staff continually amazes me. It is because of this support we can be here for the people of Floyd County.”

Donations can continue to be made by check to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, with a memo to the Floyd County Medical Center Foundation Fund. Checks may be mailed to foundation offices at 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613. Contributions also may be made online at CFNEIA.org/floydmedicalcenterfoundation.

“The Floyd County Medical Foundation Fund with the Community Foundation allows us to look to the future knowing we have a long-term source of income,” says Nordeng. “It creates great sustainability and increases our ability to be an innovative institution. We are grateful to the Community Foundation for the gift to the fund and their support of our efforts.”

