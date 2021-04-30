Medical experts are stressing the importance of getting your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While more than 95 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a growing number of people have missed their scheduled second dose of the shot. That's according to the CDC. Medical experts are saying they're not all that surprised by this, but it does raise concerns.

More than five million people, or about 8%, had missed their second Pfizer or Moderna doses as of early April. Freeborn County Public Health Director, Sue Yost, said if you want to be the most protected against COVID-19, then you obviously need both doses if that's what it requires. When you only have one dose, you're 65% protected. But when you have both, that percentage increases to 95%.

Yost explained people aren't going back to get fully vaccinated because of the reactions they got after the first shot, as well as hesitancy after the J&J vaccine was put on pause. However, it's actually a good thing if you do get a reaction from the vaccine. "Unfortunately, you might be out of work for maybe a day or two, or just not feel very good," she said. "But it does indicate that the vaccine is actually working on your body and that's a good thing."

If people are hesitating now with their second dose, Yost explained there is a plan in place if a booster shot is needed in the future. "What the plan is down the road is hopefully we do the flu shot and the booster dose at the same time and be able to get them both done," she said. "It's just really encouraging people to try to keep themselves as safe as possible to help keep their loved ones as safe as possible by getting vaccinated."

If you're suffering from seasonal allergies right now, health officials say still get your second dose. There's no need to reschedule your appointment.