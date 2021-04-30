Clear
Medical experts are stressing the importance of getting your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials are expressing their concern over an alarming number of people not going back for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Posted: Apr 30, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While more than 95 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a growing number of people have missed their scheduled second dose of the shot. That's according to the CDC. Medical experts are saying they're not all that surprised by this, but it does raise concerns.

More than five million people, or about 8%, had missed their second Pfizer or Moderna doses as of early April. Freeborn County Public Health Director, Sue Yost, said if you want to be the most protected against COVID-19, then you obviously need both doses if that's what it requires. When you only have one dose, you're 65% protected. But when you have both, that percentage increases to 95%.

Yost explained people aren't going back to get fully vaccinated because of the reactions they got after the first shot, as well as hesitancy after the J&J vaccine was put on pause. However, it's actually a good thing if you do get a reaction from the vaccine. "Unfortunately, you might be out of work for maybe a day or two, or just not feel very good," she said. "But it does indicate that the vaccine is actually working on your body and that's a good thing."

If people are hesitating now with their second dose, Yost explained there is a plan in place if a booster shot is needed in the future. "What the plan is down the road is hopefully we do the flu shot and the booster dose at the same time and be able to get them both done," she said. "It's just really encouraging people to try to keep themselves as safe as possible to help keep their loved ones as safe as possible by getting vaccinated."

If you're suffering from seasonal allergies right now, health officials say still get your second dose. There's no need to reschedule your appointment.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 573938

Reported Deaths: 7221
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1192431705
Ramsey49539861
Dakota44237433
Anoka40063427
Washington25893276
Stearns21657220
St. Louis17254301
Scott16692122
Wright15428134
Olmsted1300197
Sherburne1118581
Carver1017045
Clay800591
Rice7844104
Blue Earth724241
Crow Wing641187
Kandiyohi640981
Chisago570751
Otter Tail559773
Benton551197
Goodhue461772
Mower455932
Douglas453073
Winona443250
McLeod409758
Morrison405760
Nobles405148
Itasca399953
Isanti398860
Beltrami380758
Steele375414
Polk375067
Becker369349
Lyon352950
Carlton335952
Freeborn335729
Pine319821
Nicollet316743
Brown301039
Mille Lacs293352
Le Sueur281322
Todd273531
Cass260926
Meeker246738
Waseca233921
Martin223631
Roseau202319
Wabasha20143
Hubbard179041
Dodge17753
Renville175943
Redwood169336
Houston165515
Cottonwood160621
Fillmore15309
Pennington152919
Chippewa150338
Wadena149621
Faribault148319
Kanabec140424
Sibley138610
Aitkin131536
Watonwan12789
Rock125819
Jackson120311
Yellow Medicine113220
Pipestone112826
Pope10596
Murray10449
Swift102618
Marshall87117
Stevens86710
Clearwater83015
Lake79819
Koochiching79613
Wilkin79212
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5884
Lincoln5673
Grant5608
Mahnomen5328
Norman5329
Unassigned49093
Kittson47722
Red Lake3937
Traverse3655
Lake of the Woods3153
Cook1540

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362502

Reported Deaths: 5871
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56827613
Linn20585332
Scott19537238
Black Hawk15690307
Woodbury15037224
Johnson1431983
Dubuque13273206
Dallas1103897
Pottawattamie10949164
Story1046447
Warren568087
Clinton547192
Cerro Gordo532387
Sioux509973
Webster509892
Marshall479775
Muscatine468598
Des Moines448265
Wapello4263122
Buena Vista423840
Jasper411970
Plymouth399379
Lee370955
Marion358375
Jones295156
Henry289137
Carroll283152
Bremer281360
Crawford263440
Boone260833
Benton253355
Washington251050
Dickinson246243
Mahaska227050
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay214225
Tama208371
Delaware207039
Winneshiek196033
Page191521
Buchanan189931
Cedar187423
Fayette184241
Hardin183542
Wright181835
Hamilton178949
Harrison178273
Clayton168256
Butler162934
Mills160521
Floyd158842
Cherokee158238
Madison156919
Lyon156741
Poweshiek153833
Allamakee149851
Iowa147424
Hancock145534
Winnebago139631
Cass136954
Grundy135632
Calhoun134713
Emmet132340
Jefferson131935
Shelby129737
Sac129319
Louisa127649
Appanoose127547
Mitchell125541
Union125032
Chickasaw122915
Guthrie120029
Humboldt118526
Franklin115221
Palo Alto111723
Howard104122
Montgomery102337
Unassigned9980
Clarke98724
Keokuk95131
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85221
Monona82230
Davis80724
Osceola77516
Greene77110
Lucas76523
Worth7318
Taylor65412
Fremont6199
Decatur5969
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53924
Wayne52723
Audubon4989
Adams3374
