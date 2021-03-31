Medical experts are giving recommendations for pregnant women getting the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thousands of pregnant women have received the COVID-19 vaccine and found the symptoms to be similar with women who aren't pregnant. Now, doctors say there could actually be some benefits to getting vaccinated while you're pregnant.

Doctors at Mayo Clinic are releasing data on a recent study conducted between December of last year and January of this year where 30,000 pregnant women were vaccinated for COVID-19. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said one day after the vaccine was given, reactions in both pregnant and not pregnant women were similar. So medical experts say they strongly encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated. "Pregnant women are at increased risk for bad outcomes when they get COVID-19," explained Dr. Melanie Swift. "And even if they're healthy, the pregnancy itself makes them susceptible to some of the complications of CPVOD-19. So pregnant women are more likely to have severe COVID-19 and more likely to be hospitalized." She said that would then increase the risk on the outcome of the pregnancy.

When the mom is vaccinated, there are reports showing the antibodies are transferred across the placenta to the baby, meaning they could give them immunity. "So Pfizer is enrolling about 4,000 women in a large study, looking at the immunity that babies get when they're too young to be vaccinated," explained Dr. Swift. "They could still get enough benefit from their mother being vaccinated to protect them from COVID-19 in infancy." She explained if babies receive enough antibodies through their mom is still a question being answered, but there's some very promising early results.

Pregnant women who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and are participating in that same survey will continue to be monitored once every trimester, after delivery and again when the baby is 3 months old.