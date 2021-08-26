Medical experts are expressing concern about getting the COVID-19 booster vaccine too early

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Right now, people with compromised immune systems are eligible to get their third dose of Moderna or Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Medical experts say this is part of their primary vaccine series. This is not considered a booster.

Dr. Melanie Swift with Mayo Clinic said the pending FDA approval for a booster vaccine does not mean the general public should go out and get the third dose whenever they think they need it. She cautions the timing for a booster is important and designed to give extended immunity protection. "There are some things we don't know about that. One is that they could develop more side effects and are at more risk of adverse reactions. "We don't think so," she explained. "But we would have to actually study that or follow the population to find out."

The U.S. has enough vaccine doses to meet this current booster recommendation, but medical experts want to make it clear that it is not unlimited. Dr. Swift said if you have a healthy immune system and got your full series of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can expect to be protected for at least eight months afterward. So, there's no need for you to go out and get an early booster. "We don't have a limitless supply of vaccine. We do anticipate boosters for the population that's already been vaccinated," she explained. "But we also anticipate vaccines to be authorized for children in the coming months."