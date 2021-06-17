Medical experts are concerned about the Delta variant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Delta variant now accounts for nearly 10% of new coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

There have been more than 40 cases confirmed in Minnesota. The good news is that in Olmsted County, this week had the first day since the beginning of the pandemic there were no new COVID-19 cases reported. Public health director, Graham Briggs, said that's because of herd immunity.

Briggs explained he's fairly confident the pandemic for Olmsted County is coming to an end. However, he said it's more transmissible than the other strains and the only way we will beat it is to get everyone vaccinated. "We're at a point here locally where we're not done with COVID. We still need to vaccinate young kids," said Briggs. "We're still likely to see some hotspots or outbreaks of transmission in areas where we've got pockets of unvaccinated people that are choosing to be unvaccinated."

As long as there are people out there who remain unvaccinated, new variants will continue emerging, which is what's happening right now with the Delta strain. "There's going to be areas that haven't had access to vaccine that are going to be at risk to this variant. This is more transmissible and can put more strain on systems," said Briggs. "In the United States where we are seeing low vaccine uptick, I do have some concern that we might see those areas have another round of transmission as we move into the fall months and that sort of thing."

As of Wednesday, more than 52% of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical experts say it is effective against the Delta variant. Briggs said it's possible to see an evolution with the COVID-19 vaccine in the future depending on the new variants that could pop up.