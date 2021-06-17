Clear

Medical experts are concerned about the Delta variant

While more than 52% of the U.S. has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, medical experts are concerned we still have a ways to go in the pandemic.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Delta variant now accounts for nearly 10% of new coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

There have been more than 40 cases confirmed in Minnesota. The good news is that in Olmsted County, this week had the first day since the beginning of the pandemic there were no new COVID-19 cases reported. Public health director, Graham Briggs, said that's because of herd immunity.

Briggs explained he's fairly confident the pandemic for Olmsted County is coming to an end. However, he said it's more transmissible than the other strains and the only way we will beat it is to get everyone vaccinated. "We're at a point here locally where we're not done with COVID. We still need to vaccinate young kids," said Briggs. "We're still likely to see some hotspots or outbreaks of transmission in areas where we've got pockets of unvaccinated people that are choosing to be unvaccinated."

As long as there are people out there who remain unvaccinated, new variants will continue emerging, which is what's happening right now with the Delta strain. "There's going to be areas that haven't had access to vaccine that are going to be at risk to this variant. This is more transmissible and can put more strain on systems," said Briggs. "In the United States where we are seeing low vaccine uptick, I do have some concern that we might see those areas have another round of transmission as we move into the fall months and that sort of thing."

As of Wednesday, more than 52% of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical experts say it is effective against the Delta variant. Briggs said it's possible to see an evolution with the COVID-19 vaccine in the future depending on the new variants that could pop up.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604052

Reported Deaths: 7616
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1248161773
Ramsey52466895
Dakota46797470
Anoka42724458
Washington27406291
Stearns22552224
St. Louis18134312
Scott17544135
Wright16405148
Olmsted13390102
Sherburne1200195
Carver1066148
Clay825692
Rice8187110
Blue Earth762443
Crow Wing681494
Kandiyohi667585
Chisago619652
Otter Tail585684
Benton582998
Goodhue483474
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona461151
Itasca459263
Isanti439964
McLeod430161
Morrison424362
Nobles407950
Beltrami407561
Steele397616
Polk389072
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352756
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet331045
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297225
Cass286032
Todd285632
Meeker263142
Waseca238023
Martin235032
Roseau211021
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196241
Dodge18773
Renville182446
Redwood176338
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162823
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138737
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching95117
Stevens92411
Clearwater89116
Marshall88817
Lake83120
Wilkin83112
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3765
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370840

Reported Deaths: 6048
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58221639
Linn21202339
Scott20303247
Black Hawk16106312
Woodbury15237230
Johnson1461485
Dubuque13505211
Dallas1128899
Pottawattamie11219174
Story1071148
Warren583791
Clinton561493
Cerro Gordo553693
Sioux516974
Webster515194
Muscatine4878106
Marshall486576
Des Moines467271
Wapello4337122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper420972
Plymouth402881
Lee382356
Marion366076
Jones300857
Henry294237
Bremer288161
Carroll286752
Boone268434
Crawford268240
Benton259655
Washington256951
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232352
Jackson225242
Clay216627
Kossuth216166
Tama211871
Delaware210943
Winneshiek198135
Page194522
Buchanan193433
Cedar192223
Hardin187544
Fayette186543
Wright185840
Hamilton181851
Harrison180073
Clayton171057
Butler166135
Madison164619
Mills163724
Floyd163242
Cherokee159438
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152752
Hancock150234
Iowa149824
Winnebago144431
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131537
Sac130920
Union129935
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124717
Franklin123323
Guthrie123132
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113523
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66812
Fremont6269
Decatur6169
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53511
Adams3444
