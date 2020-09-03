Medical center expands to second location in Cresco

CRESCO, Iowa – Regional Health Services of Howard County has expanded to a second location.

The Regional Health South Campus is located on 2nd Avenue in Cresco and is meant to allow for more patient care space on the Main Campus.

“RHSHC has expanded wound care services, respiratory care clinic, and has added extensive orthopedic services with Dr. Rattay. We also have a new service line coming this fall that will be announced soon,” says Robin Schluter, CEO of Regional Health Services.

The RHSHC South Campus will provide office space for a variety of current RHSHC departments, including Howard County Community Hospice & Home Health, HIM, Billing, and Employee Education. All patient care services such as clinic, hospital, and lab services will remain at the Main Campus located at 235 8th Avenue West.