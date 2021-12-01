Medical cannabis to soon be edible and smokable in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Edible cannabis has now been approved by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Under the new rule, people using medical cannabis will be able to consume it through gummies and chews as of August 1, 2022. Currently, state law only allows medical cannabis to be delivered via pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and orally dissolvable products, like lozenges.

“Expanding delivery methods to gummies and chews will mean more options for patients who cannot tolerate current available forms of medical cannabis,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

MDH says registered medical cannabis patients will also be eligible for dried raw, smokable cannabis on March 2022.

The state did not add any conditions to the list of those qualifying for medical cannabis treatment. Since 2016, petitioners have requested anxiety disorder or panic disorder as a qualifying medical condition. It has been denied due to lack of clinical evidence and the desire to avoid any unintended consequences. Commissioner Malcolm asked the MDH Office of Medical Cannabis to do an in-depth review but the addition of anxiety or panic disorder was not approved due to a lack of scientific evidence to support effectiveness as well as concerns expressed by health care practitioners.

“We received many comments from health care practitioners treating patients with anxiety disorder, and they urged us to not approve it as a qualifying medical condition,” says Commissioner Malcolm. “We recognize that not everyone has equal access to therapy – which is considered the front-line treatment – but ultimately we concluded that the risk of additional harms to patients outweighed perceived benefits.”