Clear

Medical cannabis helps local veterans with PTSD

There are only 8 patient centers in the state where Minnesotans can get medical cannabis.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are only 8 patient centers in the state where Minnesotans can get medical cannabis. There's 1 in each congressional district. The dispensary in Southeastern Minnesota is Minnesota Medical Solutions.

"I've been on so many medications and they put me on so many weird things, sleeping medications and all this stuff and it's just awful," explains Marine Corps veteran Tony Lamb. He and Army veteran Zach Wilcox tried numerous other options until they discovered that cannabis helps them manage their post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

"It absolutely changed my life. It went from hard to even leaving the house to.... it's hard to stay in the house," adds Wilcox.

However, access and cost can prevent people who qualify for medical cannabis to receive it.

"To my fellow practitioners: if you're not on the OMC registry, if you haven't educated yourself about the substance and how it can help your patients, please get on it," says Dr. Jay Westwater, CEO of Minnesota Medical Solutions.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is required to follow all federal laws regarding Marijuana, so the agency is not allowed to recommend cannabis or help veterans obtain it. However, veterans will not be denied V.A. benefits because of cannabis use.

In order to be prescribed medical cannabis, a Minnesota licensed health practitioner must certify that you have one or more qualifying conditions such as seizures, autism, or PTSD.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events