Mediacom is making a move in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mediacom is opening its new customer service center on Monday.

The cable company says its new offices in Mason City’s Indianhead shopping area between Walmart and Buffalo Wild Wings will now be open from 9am to 6 pm weekdays and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays so customers have more chances to get in-store assistance.

The new location is about one mile east of the building Mediacom has occupied for many years and will have a larger showroom and digital screens throughout the store to demonstrate Mediacom services.

“We’re transforming the experience customers receive when they come to our retail store for information and service,” says Area Operations Director Jeff Anfinson. “We’re proud to serve Mason City and other North Iowa communities, and our service commitment is affirmed by our investment in a new customer center and expanded staffing that now includes Saturday office hours.”

Anfinson says after Friday, the walk-in service counter at the old office will no longer be used and the new retail location is where customers will go to exchange equipment, pay a bill, or get information. Mediacom says it will continue to use its older building on Highway 18 as an operations center for the company’s broadband specialists and service technicians.