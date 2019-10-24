Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mediacom is making a move in Mason City

New customer service center to open on Monday.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mediacom is opening its new customer service center on Monday.

The cable company says its new offices in Mason City’s Indianhead shopping area between Walmart and Buffalo Wild Wings will now be open from 9am to 6 pm weekdays and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays so customers have more chances to get in-store assistance.

The new location is about one mile east of the building Mediacom has occupied for many years and will have a larger showroom and digital screens throughout the store to demonstrate Mediacom services.

“We’re transforming the experience customers receive when they come to our retail store for information and service,” says Area Operations Director Jeff Anfinson. “We’re proud to serve Mason City and other North Iowa communities, and our service commitment is affirmed by our investment in a new customer center and expanded staffing that now includes Saturday office hours.”

Anfinson says after Friday, the walk-in service counter at the old office will no longer be used and the new retail location is where customers will go to exchange equipment, pay a bill, or get information. Mediacom says it will continue to use its older building on Highway 18 as an operations center for the company’s broadband specialists and service technicians.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/25

Image

Fighting Off the Flu

Image

Mainstreet Program

Image

State of The Campus Tour

Image

Food Insecurity

Image

Prairie Island Act

Image

Making animal cruelty a federal felony

Image

Training to become a snow plow driver

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

NIACC men's basketball season preview

Community Events