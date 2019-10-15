MedTech Company BioSig opening office in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Medical technology company BioSig Technologies is opening an office in Rochester on November 1st. It currently has offices in California and Connecticut. The Rochester office will be on the second floor of the Conley Maass Downs Building, above Bleu Duck Kitchen.

BioSig's core product is "PURE EP™ System is a world-class device that addresses a large unmet need. It can offer critical value by providing enhanced/unfiltered biomedical signals the help physicians with the treatment of diseases, like arrhythmia, where signal clarity is paramount to success," according to its website.

BioSig is expanding into Rochester to be close to Mayo Clinic. BioSig began a 10-year partnership with Mayo in 2017. Six weeks ago, that collaboration expanded. BioSig and Mayo Clinic will be working on adapting BioSig's technology to apply it to central nervous system conditions. It's currently often used for cardiology patients.

"Just being near the Mayo and being able to have constant conversations with them every day all the time is much more valuable than getting on a plane every time we want to have a conversation, flying in, having our conversations, turning around and flying back," says CEO Ken Londoner.

BioSig has already hired 3 employees and anticipates having a dozen in the starting stages of the Rochester location. Londoner says it's possible it will have 50-100 employees in the next 3-5 years. Some will work permanently in Rochester and some will commute between the offices.

"We feel like this place is ready to have another major growth spurt so there's going to be more resources available as more people come to town," says Londoner about Rochester.