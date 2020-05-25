MedCity Doulas is helping families navigate through pregnancy during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Even before the pandemic started, the goal of MedCity Doulas is to support families through pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. Now, more families are coming forward asking for help.

"You're thinking your mom and your doula and your husband and your best friend would be able to be part of your birthing experience," explained owner, Brittany Baker. "Now you're having to pick between those support people." And that's the reality some soon to be moms are having to face. Baker said she's staying in touch with the hospitals to understand the policies as the guidelines continue to change. She explained some birthing locations have allowed doulas in the room for delivery, but for the ones that haven't... MedCity Doulas was fortunate enough to already offer virtual support to its clients.

Baker explained while that's helped tremendously, there are still so many different emotions these mothers are experiencing right now. "Birth has always been an unknown. There's so many unknowns that can come up," Baker said. "So if we can reduce the amount of fear around the situation and recognize that it's always been unknown, we can feel confident going into the new normal." Baker is concerned this pandemic is only adding to the problem. "20% of parents will experience an increase in anxiety or depression in pregnancy or postpartum," said Baker. "So adding the stress of a public health crisis, I think we're gonna see an increase in those numbers through this."

Baker said more women are asking for alternative birthing options outside of the hospital. She explained it's her job to connect them with the right resources. If you would like more information on MedCity Doulas, you can visit their website.