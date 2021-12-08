Clear
Med-city residents get out their shovels, Family Service Rochester can help

Family Service Rochester provides a service to help older adults with snow removal.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 6:36 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday's storm dropped several inches of snow. Med city residents are still out clearing off their sidewalks and driveways.
But for some - like the elderly - shoveling all that snow might be too strenuous.
Family Service Rochester provides a service to help older adults with snow removal.
The organization has been working since late summer to line up volunteers to help with shoveling.
Brenda Chilman, Director of Community Engagement at Family Service Rochester says they have been providing this service for decades, as a part of their senior independence program aimed at helping older adults stay in their homes.
“There's a very clear safety implication if snow doesn't get shoveled, or if things get icy. So it is really rewarding. The people who receive the service are so grateful and so appreciative of the help,” says Chilman.
Bill, who lives in northeast Rochester says he has been shoveling his own driveway since 1971.
“We're used to this stuff every year it comes on so come on you can do it.”
The city of Rochester requires property owners with a public sidewalk to remove snow and ice within 24-hours after a snowfall.
“Well I almost slipped on one spot in my driveway, so if you let it go for 36 hours you're asking for trouble, 24 is a good amount of time,” he says.
He thinks the ordinance makes a lot of sense.
“People know how dangerous it is to leave snow there because it gets trampled down, turns to ice, and it really is slippery, you fall, you end up in an emergency room, and there are no beds available. You're in trouble if you hurt yourself now especially, so do it, do it, do it,” says Bill.
Chilman adds, “Our volunteers often say that it is so rewarding. They enjoy volunteering and being part of helping an older adult whether it is snow shoveling or another task they are assigned to.”
The last snowfall ended just before 6 pm last night - but the city of Rochester says with the wind chill and expected snowstorm they won't be enforcing the 24-hour snow removal rules until early next week.
Family Service Rochester is looking for volunteers of all ages on a regular or on-call basis. If you want to get involved, visit their website or call (507) 287-2010.

