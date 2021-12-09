Med-city gears up for snowstorm with shovels, salt, and groceries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While some of the snow has started to melt away, it won't be long before the roads are blanketed with snow again.

Deb Prudoehl, the manager of Arrow Hardware and Paint says business was slow early in the season with the warmer weather, but shovels and salt have been flying off the shelves in the last couple of days.

She says the hardware store doesn't have as much variety of shovels as they've had in the past. Supply chain issues are also putting the squeeze on another popular winter tool.

“There is a bit of a shortage of snow blowers this year, a lot of that stuff has overseas parts that aren't here, so if you need a snowblower, you should get that soon,” she says.

At the 37th street Hy-vee, KIMT caught up with Marvin Toogood, who was doing some pre-storm shopping.

“I guess we're due for it. We've been blessed so far this year with minimal snow, we had a little reminder of it here a couple of days ago. I guess there's nothing we can do about it so you either love it or you leave it,” says Toogood.

The long-time Minnesotan knows when winter comes - it's best to be prepared - and lend a helping hand.

“We got some salt because we had a little ice this morning, so I sprinkled a little bit of de-icer to keep people from slipping and falling,” he says.

“It's that time of year you have to have all the essentials, shovels, salt, and snowblowers if you got one - and go out and help your neighbors - that's what it's all about.”

“You know they're talking about next week now in the 50s again so whether or not this will stay long enough for Christmas I don't know,” he adds.

Plan ahead - It's a good idea to put some blankets, a shovel, and some ice melt in the trunk. And don't travel unless you have to.