Med City community reacts to death of former Mayor Chuck Hazama

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med-City is looking back at the life and legacy of former Rochester mayor Chuck Hazama. He passed away Sunday at the age of 89.

Hazama's vibrant life began in Maui, Hawaii, later serving in the U.S. Army before becoming Executive Director of the Rochester YMCA. In 1979, Hazama was elected to his first of eight consecutive two-year terms as mayor, known for his infectious personality and tireless work revitalizing downtown Rochester.

“I think people will miss him, people that knew him will miss him,” shares Izzie Wong, former owner of Wong’s Cafe.

Among his many accomplishments, the late Hazama is recognized as the driving force behind starting Rochesterfest, and leading the city to be named the number one place to live by Money Magazine in 1993.

Michael Currie moved to Rochester in 2002 and says Hazama's impact on the community was huge.

“He helped with the drainage system. Politically, he ran things correctly, and he seemed to be just a caring person for everybody,” he says.

Wong tells KIMT he often stopped inside her restaurant to eat.

“We got to know him very well. When we went to Hawaii, we went to his house and he showed us around. He was just a great guy and he did a lot for Rochester too,” she says.

“A very nice man, very kind, and he liked to tell stories. He was just really a nice person,” Wong adds.

Many in the Med-City praise Hazama for his time in office, and the impact he left on this community.

The City of Rochester says the city will share forthcoming details on additional recognition of the former mayor.