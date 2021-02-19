Clear

The Med-City's continuous effort to limit crow infestation

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says things have been particularly bad this winter, with less snowfall, the snow typically washes away the excess crow droppings.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 6:27 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday the city had two nets installed on trees - one on the corner of First Ave. SW and Third St. SW next to Half Barrel, and one on First Ave SW in front of old city hall - in effort to keep the Med-City clean and mitigate crow issues downtown.
Rochester has been plagued by pooping crows for years.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance says things have been particularly bad this winter, with less snowfall, the snow typically washes away the excess crow droppings.
Karli McElroy, Senior Director of Placemaking for the RDA, says the crows create a sanitation issue.
“We really just want to see how well this works in the next couple of weeks - how long it works - from what I've heard about crows is they are smart. And they will usually get used to what you put out there."
The goal? McElroy says making living downtown as enjoyable as possible while supporting the downtown business community.
The problem is the most occurrent overnight when the crows come down to roost.
RDA says the two locations are among the hardest hit by the infestation of crow poop and highest traffic areas.
“We know that these two nets aren't going to solve the whole problem/issue, but we're kind of just testing out this concept to see how well it works, how long it works, and if it's something that proves to be successful,” McElroy adds.
This is a collaborative effort between Rochester Parks and Recreation, Mayo Clinic, and Rochester Downtown Alliance.
The two canopy nets were donated by Mayo Clinic and paid for the installation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 476292

Reported Deaths: 6472
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin988281576
Ramsey42376790
Dakota35365380
Anoka32718380
Washington21622251
Stearns18577199
St. Louis14563262
Scott12970104
Wright12301114
Olmsted1158187
Sherburne861773
Carver746640
Clay676884
Rice661488
Blue Earth579034
Kandiyohi573574
Crow Wing511580
Chisago487244
Otter Tail475370
Benton439390
Winona411448
Mower396531
Douglas387768
Nobles383347
Goodhue379766
Polk338562
McLeod335049
Beltrami332248
Morrison319946
Lyon310843
Itasca303245
Becker302741
Isanti301150
Carlton296943
Steele295411
Pine277916
Freeborn273623
Nicollet246741
Todd240130
Brown236937
Le Sueur229020
Mille Lacs223146
Cass215924
Meeker204534
Waseca204417
Martin184827
Wabasha18453
Roseau174117
Hubbard158939
Houston155214
Dodge15014
Renville145640
Redwood145127
Fillmore13558
Chippewa135435
Cottonwood132920
Wadena126619
Pennington120216
Faribault119816
Aitkin115933
Rock115012
Sibley11449
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105819
Pipestone100224
Yellow Medicine96717
Murray9358
Jackson91410
Swift87018
Pope7855
Marshall75615
Stevens7348
Lake71317
Clearwater70714
Lac qui Parle67516
Wilkin65910
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4983
Grant4808
Norman4368
Mahnomen4317
Unassigned43068
Kittson39921
Red Lake3444
Traverse2995
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 329731

Reported Deaths: 5263
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50504535
Linn19196305
Scott16843199
Black Hawk14748280
Woodbury13543210
Johnson1290272
Dubuque12193190
Dallas989888
Pottawattamie9661140
Story936144
Warren500169
Cerro Gordo493479
Clinton489981
Webster487185
Sioux471867
Marshall456770
Des Moines418455
Muscatine413488
Buena Vista405836
Wapello3863105
Jasper366865
Plymouth362877
Lee348051
Marion334566
Jones283454
Henry277135
Carroll263847
Bremer262953
Crawford246835
Boone237630
Washington236943
Benton231754
Mahaska211944
Jackson207437
Dickinson198938
Tama198564
Kossuth194154
Delaware184438
Clay182125
Winneshiek178026
Fayette175632
Buchanan173027
Hamilton171740
Wright171531
Page169219
Hardin166035
Harrison165168
Cedar164922
Clayton158753
Butler157030
Floyd146238
Mills146120
Poweshiek145529
Lyon143741
Cherokee143035
Allamakee138541
Madison137917
Iowa136323
Hancock136228
Grundy129030
Winnebago127530
Calhoun127310
Jefferson126732
Cass124148
Louisa120241
Appanoose120147
Mitchell118940
Chickasaw118013
Union117731
Sac116117
Emmet113739
Shelby113532
Humboldt111723
Franklin108219
Guthrie107428
Palo Alto98821
Howard96920
Montgomery95736
Clarke92220
Keokuk90329
Unassigned8900
Monroe87327
Pocahontas80418
Ida80332
Adair78826
Monona75625
Davis74923
Greene72210
Lucas69320
Osceola66614
Worth6494
Taylor63411
Decatur5499
Fremont5489
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49516
Audubon4649
Wayne44321
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 3°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 9°
Snow returns for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ice Fishing University

Image

Gas prices up

Image

Crow Nets in Rochester

Image

Push for Childcare Funding

Image

Hurts Donut Company Visits Med City

Image

Improv-Ice Donates meals To Local Food Bank

Image

Sen. Smith Pushing For Childcare Funding

Image

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic starts a job club for veterans

Image

Creating a checklist in case of a power outage

Community Events