The Med-City's continuous effort to limit crow infestation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday the city had two nets installed on trees - one on the corner of First Ave. SW and Third St. SW next to Half Barrel, and one on First Ave SW in front of old city hall - in effort to keep the Med-City clean and mitigate crow issues downtown.

Rochester has been plagued by pooping crows for years.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says things have been particularly bad this winter, with less snowfall, the snow typically washes away the excess crow droppings.

Karli McElroy, Senior Director of Placemaking for the RDA, says the crows create a sanitation issue.

“We really just want to see how well this works in the next couple of weeks - how long it works - from what I've heard about crows is they are smart. And they will usually get used to what you put out there."

The goal? McElroy says making living downtown as enjoyable as possible while supporting the downtown business community.

The problem is the most occurrent overnight when the crows come down to roost.

RDA says the two locations are among the hardest hit by the infestation of crow poop and highest traffic areas.

“We know that these two nets aren't going to solve the whole problem/issue, but we're kind of just testing out this concept to see how well it works, how long it works, and if it's something that proves to be successful,” McElroy adds.

This is a collaborative effort between Rochester Parks and Recreation, Mayo Clinic, and Rochester Downtown Alliance.

The two canopy nets were donated by Mayo Clinic and paid for the installation.