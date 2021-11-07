Med City restaurants close for staff appreciation night

The owners of Smoak BBQ and Five West closed their doors early on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a staff appreciation event.

Employees were invited to a pre-dinner event at Five West, which included food from Crave, before heading to Bowlocity for a night of fun.

Co-owner Ryan Brevig said this is the first time they have closed both locations for a staff appreciation night.

"It just felt right to make sure everyone was there because we wanted to say thank you to everyone single person that has stuck with us. Obviously, we are an industry that was hit arguably the hardest by the pandemic, so it just felt right to say a big giant thank you to them," Brevig said.

Brevig said an appreciation event for all employees will happen again next year.