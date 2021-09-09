Med City residents react to President Biden's decision requiring federal employees to be vaccinated

KIMT NEWS 3.- It will no longer be a decision for federal workers to get vaccinated or not.

On Thursday, under President Biden's new executive order, employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government, are required to be vaccinated.

Rodney Salter is a federal employee. He doesn't believe the President should make workers, including him, get the shot.

"I thought this was the United States, land of the free. I'm starting to feel this is a dictatorship. That's just not right. We should all have our own choices to make."

Biden's decision goes beyond what he announced earlier this summer when federal employees were allowed to opt-out of receiving the shot. Lily Schmitt doesn't work for the federal government but sees both sides to his decision.

"There's pros and cons to it. I understand safety is a big concern for President Biden but I do believe that we are in America and freedom is a choice."

Anika Kosiukvilai agrees with President Biden and believes he is doing the right thing.

"I think it's a great decision. I think everyone should be vaccinated regardless of their job, but I definitely think it should be a requirement. These people are working with widespread people, they're a big part of their communities, and they meet a lot of people."

While federal employees are now required to get the shot, officials believe there is more the private sector can do to encourage people to get vaccinated. Biden also wants the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week.