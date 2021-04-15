Med City residents are voicing their concern about the goose egg addling process

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lots of people showed up at Silver Lake on Wednesday, voicing their opposition of goose egg addling. That's where the eggs are tested to see how old they are and the younger ones get coated in an oil to prevent them from hatching.

The Parks and Rec Department started this process at several parks in town to help mitigate the goose population. Experts say this is the most humane way to control it, but others say they're not thinking about the history of Rochester. "This was a man made lake and they're trying to destroy that," said Rochester resident, Mike. "And at one time they were thought to be extinct. And here they are, some people probably not even from this town destroying habitat."

Goose specialist, with Canada Goose Management, Tom Keefe, said he oils 600 goose eggs each year to help control the goose population. "It's just an ongoing management to reduce the number of geese to a level that's socially acceptable." And while it's causing an uproar with the public, he said egg addling is what's needed to get the job done.

Ahead of the goose addling that took place, the director of the Parks and Rec Department, Paul Widman, told KIMT News 3 he was concerned for the safety of the volunteers because of some of the comments they received from the public. Some people in the public feel it's inhumane and would prefer hunting the geese. Others think the city needs to focus on other issues, like the trash in parks.

The Parks and Rec Department along with Canada Goose Management will go back out to the nests in a couple weeks to properly dispose of the addled eggs.