Med City plans for Fourth of July festivities at Soldiers Field Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Fourth of July is just around the corner and the Med-City has big plans this year.

Traditional July 4th festivities couldn't happen last year due to COVID restrictions, this year the celebrations will kick off at Soldiers Field Park at 4:30.

The main attraction will be the fireworks starting at 10 pm dusk.

5 different local acts will perform including Swing Street jazz band, Rochester's poet laureate, and Twin Cities-based salsa dance and tribute bands.

Chris Alcott, assistant general manager for Rochester Civic Music says the last year has been brutally painful for artists and musicians.

“We're swelling with gratitude that we're able to get back together to not only engage artists once again but to also be able to do what we do best which is bring music to audiences,” says Alcott.

He adds, “Soldiers Field is such an amazing green space in town so you know, the limitations are off so we're going to be as safe as we possibly can and get together for this event and see what happens.”

He also says Rochester Civic Music has been a part of July fourth city celebrations since 1936 - this is the first year they've had the chance to make it their own.

This year is the first city-wide celebration put forth by the City of Rochester, Rochester Parks and Rec, and Rochester Civic Music.