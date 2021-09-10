Med City memorial service honors lives lost on 9/11, veterans, first responders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On the eve of one of the darkest days in American history, Med City community members gathered at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11.

The ceremony also honored the first responders and veterans who protect us every day. Speaking to those in the audience who served or supported operations in Afghanistan, Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska, who served three tours in Iraq, had this message.

"You are not to blame for what happened these past few weeks. You could have gotten out of going had you really tried. But you didn't. You protected those who could not protect themselves." Chief Kerska continued, "many veterans from all conflicts are having a hard time emotionally these last few weeks. It's just not Afghanistan veterans. I believe veterans are struggling because they're asking themselves the eternal question of Was it worth it?"

Reverend Phil Shaw, a well-known veterans supporter and former Minnesota Senate Chaplin, also addressed community members.

"I hope, veterans, that the sound of freedom always rings from your hearts, and that your hearts are united." The pastor continued, "don't let the differences that come between you in today's climate, don't let those differences destroy your unity for our country. We need you. God's blessed our nation. Be united. Stand tall. Have one voice."