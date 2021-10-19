Clear

Med City marathon runner completes three races in 13 days

Gwen Jacobson hopes others can find the same joy she has every day lacing up her sneakers.

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gwen Jacobson ran three marathons in just 13 days, including one in London.  

She hopes others can find the same joy she has every day lacing up her sneakers. 

"Absolutely running has changed my life.  I've never been as healthy or in as good of shape or met so many wonderful people that I have done through the sport of running," says Gwen. 

She picked up running a little over a decade ago and she isn't stopping any time soon. 

Gwen ran three marathons in 13 days, including her first international run in London. 

That was followed by the Boston Marathon and a race in Kansas City. 

"I ran the Twin Cities Marathon in October of 2011 and I decided I liked the distance.  And so I realized when I ran that race that I had just missed qualifying for the Boston Marathon by like four minutes, so I trained really hard and I thought I'm going to keep running marathons until I can Boston qualify," says Gwen. 

Not only did she qualify for the Boston Marathon, but she has run a marathon in every single state with a time of less than four hours. 

Her next goal?  

To complete 100 marathons before turning 65 years old. 

She has a year and a half to complete 15 more races to reach that goal. 

Gwen wants to inspire others to be active, despite their age. 

"It's never too late to start being physically active, whether it's running, walking, biking, swimming.  Get out there and find something that you love to do and enjoy.  And I promise you, it'll make you feel better and I think it helps us age more gracefully," says Gwen. 

She is trying to finish all six of the Abbott World Major Marathons - a series of six runs throughout the world. 

She has four down and two to go. 

Gwen has run Chicago, New York, Boston, and London. 

The last two are Berlin and Tokyo. 

Gwen says her partner, John Brokken, has been her biggest support. 

